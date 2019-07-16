Siasia’s mother abducted again

ADVERTISEMENT

A 76-year-old mother of former Super Eagles Coach Sampson Siasia was kidnapped again in Bayelsa State yesterday.

Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia was abducted by armed men around 2am at her Odoni community house in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

She had first been kidnapped in November 2015 and released 12 days.

Police spokesman in the state, Asinim Butswat, yesterday stated: “On 15 July, 2019 at about 0200hours, unknown gunmen who were heavily armed came through the waterways of the River Nun and invaded the residence of one Mrs Beauty Siasia, ‘f’ 80 years in the riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and whisked her away through the waterways to an unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command and the command’s tactical team have visited the scene of the crime, the command in collaboration with other security stakeholders have launched manhunt to apprehend the criminals and rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing.”

