Siasia mother: Abductors keep changing locations – Police

Sixty days after 80-year-old Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, mother of former Super Eagles coach and ex-international, Samson Siasia was kidnapped at his Odoni country home, police in Bayelsa State say the kidnappers have been moving from one position to another after being trailed by the tactical team of the command.

The state Commissioner for Police, Mr Uche Anozie, while speaking with journalists in Yenagoa yesterday, said that the police have been trailing the abductors in spite of the fact that they have been changing locations.

Mrs. Siasia was abducted on July 15, 2019, alongside two others- Mrs Florence Douanana and 17-year-old, Miss Selekire Douanana.

Early in the week, Mrs. Florence Douanana was released by the abductors retaining Siasia’s mother and Selekire.

