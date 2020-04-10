Shutdown: Gombe motor parks lose millions in revenue

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the shutting down of Gombe state boundaries to motorists and travellers from other states, activities at the various motor packs in the metropolis were completely shut down.

A visit to some of the motor parks by our correspondents revealed that the parks are now ghosts to former-self, as all the vehicles were parked and commercial activities have now been halted.

At the Tashan-Bauchi Park, a commercial motor park along the Bauchi road, only vehicles that ply local routes are rendering skeletal services due to decrease in passengers for intra-state transportation.

Chairman of the state chapter of the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Muhammad Kabiru Magaji, said they had abided by the government’s directive and shut down all inter-state movement of vehicles for both goods and passengers.

He said with the exception of few vehicles that transported essential products like food and drugs, in addition to travelling within the state, all commercial activities at the park were totally down.

Magaji said the closure of the park has forced them to stay at home, “a development that is causing a lot of economic meltdown to most of our members who work daily to eke out a living.”

The RTEAN chairman, therefore, called on wealthy individuals and governments to come to their aid and other less privileged Nigerians.

Magaji also appealed to Governor Inuwa Yahaya to assist the transportation sector, especially the private operators, “because the commercial drivers and hundreds of others depend heavily on activities at the parks to feed their families.”

At the government-owned transportation company, Gombe Line Terminus, the entrance gate was under lock and key with only few petty traders seen roaming around the park.

According to an official at the park, who spoke with our correspondents under condition of anonymity, millions of naira was lost in revenue since the shutting down of the state about two weeks ago.

He said apart from drivers and other workers, who are fully employed by the government, many others also relied on the park to feed their families.

“About N20 million was lost as revenue by the government since the beginning of this lockdown almost two weeks ago. We have about 67 vehicles at the park and they deposited almost N2 million daily.

“Also, commercial activities going on at the park brought about by influx of passengers who thronged to the park daily were halted, as such provision stores, hawkers of different products are all prematurely shutdown, making the proprietors jobless overnight,” he said.

Also, at the Dadin-Kowa Motor Park, Dukku Park, and the new Mile 3 Park, among others, only few passengers were seen.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya had announced the closure of the state boundaries indefinitely as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The state is yet to record a positive case since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria on February 27, 2020.

