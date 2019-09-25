‘Show no mercy to B/Haram insurgents, supporters’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Theatre Commanding Officer, Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi has charged operatives to deal with Boko Haram insurgents and their supporters in the North-east.

The Commanding officer gave the charge yesterday, when he visited the headquarters of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Adeniyi said there is no better time than now for the troops to end the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the region and country.

“Don’t show mercy to Boko Haram insurgents and people supporting their activities. All the commanding officers will lead you to deal with the nonsense Boko Haram,” he said.

The commanding officer, who was on a mission to boost morale of personnel, also pledged necessary support to flush the remnants of Boko Haram out of the country.

The General Commanding Officer (GOC) of 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General, Abdul Ibrahim, was among officers at the event.

