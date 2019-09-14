Should Nigerians leave South Africa due to xenophobic attacks?

ADVERTISEMENT

The first batch of returnees from South Africa following the recurrent xenophobic attacks arrived Nigeria on Wednesday night. Daily Trust Saturday spoke to some people on the decision of these Nigerians to come back home.

Oladejo Ismail, 49, Civil Servant, Asaba

My candid opinion is against them coming home because the reason why they left in the first place (unemployment) is still there. Over 50% of the returnees are likely to go into crime and Nigeria’s situation will worsen. What I think the government should have done was to find a way of going into serious dialogue with the South Africa government to put an end to the xenophobic attacks.

Bunmi Oluwapojuwo, 38, Civil Servant, Delta State

I think people should follow their heart. If your stay is legit, you won’t need to leave. I have a cousin there and he is fine. Again, leaving depends on what you want to do when you return because you know typical Nigerians; most of them don’t have papers. So, it’s really an individual choice. For example, people are still living in some of those places that Boko Haram attack all the time. Xenophobia is not experienced in every part of South Africa, so a legitimate person can relocate to another part of South Africa. Some doctors, nurses and so on, are doing that.

Ayodeji Saheed Abdul, 24, Lawyer, Lagos

Well, I think they should leave because of the threat to their lives and the unwillingness of the South African government to tackle the problem. However, leaving will cost some of them their life saving because all their investments and life work are domiciled in South Africa. Therefore, I suggest that the Nigerian government should take active measures to put the situation in check. Reasonable threats should be issued to the SA government. Also, the SA government should give assurances to foreign nationals who are willing to reside and work there, breach of which would attract international sanctions. Foreign nationals should be protected because if foreigners are expunged from SA, their economy would crash. But, as a person, if I were to be in SA right now, I would leave without thinking twice.

Dr. Ajala Bola Siyanbola, 48, Lecturer, Osun State

They should return home. Life is better than death. Although it might not be the easiest decision to take because some of them might have their sources of livelihood over there and nothing back home but I believe when there is life, there is definitely still hope.

Adejuyigbe Adeniyi, 25, Law student, Abuja

They should come back home. This is not the first time something like this is happening and there is no guarantee that it won’t keep happening. What’s the point of going to another man’s land to hustle and make money if you’ll not be alive to spend it?

Akande Aminat, 23, Student, Oyo State

If the Nigerian government has a great plan for those coming back from South Africa, then it’s a good idea (at least, they will be safe here, and safety is what we are most concerned about at this point). However, a lot of other things can kill people if you bring them back here to be jobless. Joblessness comes with a lot of things; depression, crime, suicide and so on.

We can’t sever ties with South Africa forever, so while evacuating Nigerians just for security reasons, the government should also look for a permanent solution to these xenophobic attacks.

Fashola Mubarak, 30, Entrepreneur, Abuja

The ones that are highly vulnerable to the xenophobic attacks should leave, while the already established ones should be protected or guarded or something of such. Returning isn’t a great idea honestly; for socio-economic reasons. It’s almost like jumping from frying pan to fire. Where do they want to start from? Nigeria is hard already for the regulars. Imagine coming back here with nothing after being absent for years. At best, such Nigerians will only make things worse for the people around them.

