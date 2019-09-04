Shoptomydoor bags ‘Most Reliable Logistics Company of the Year’ award

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoptomydoor.com, a logistics company creating profitable business opportunities for everyone in Nigeria, has been awarded the “Most Reliable Logistics Company of the Year “ at the annual awards by the Pan African International Magazine in Accra, Ghana.

The organisers say that this award is coming at a time when logistics companies had failed in so many areas, especially for businesses and seeing a logistics company delivering against the odds was worthy of recognition and appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director CEO/MD of the company, Nduka Udeh, speaking at the 7th annual award, said: “The government should leave the business of running corporations in the hands of citizens as done by China and other developed countries.”

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He stressed that the small business enterprise was the future of Nigeria, adding that focusing on huge capital-intensive projects was not productive.

“Hence, we see a collapse in industrialization not only in Nigeria, but other African countries who had long gotten independence before Hong Kong.

“In the logistics sectors, from experience, the policies in place were not developed to support the small business only the large corporations,” Udeh said.

He recommended the review of more policies in Nigeria, including Export to support growth and industrialization.

Udeh noted that the challenges facing logistics business in Nigeria ranged from the duplication of offices to the distance one had to cover to get approval, adding that “an Exporter is left with a very short period to compete with the global market and that discourages investors wanting to do business with Nigerians.”

The 2019 award is the latest recognition given to the tremendous impact Shoptomydoor.com is making on supporting SMEs in Nigeria.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App