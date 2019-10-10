Shoot anyone who blocks my convoy, Umahi tells ADC

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered his Aide-de-camp (ADC) to shoot any person or group that blocks his convoy in any part of the state.

He also ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved in a recent incident where his convoy was blocked at Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

He maintained that the order was in accordance with the law.

Daily Trust learnt that Umahi’s action was prompted by some youths, who during a wake-keep at about a few minutes after 12am on Saturday, mounted a road block. The blockade stopped the convoy of the governor, who was returning to Abakiliki from Uburu, his home town at about that time.

The event was a wake-keep in honour of an indigene of the area, billed to be buried same Saturday.

Governor Umahi, speaking after the incident, said it was criminal to block the road.

Also, Umahi banned wake-keeps and other such ceremonies after 10 pm across the state.

He further detailed his security aides to ensure that all the culprits are identified and made to face the law.

His words: “Yesterday night, I was coming back around midnight. When we got to Onicha, they blocked the road.

“Even with the litany of army and police and everything, they did not want to open the road. Then I said they should arrest all of them, but most of them ran away.

“All of them will go to prison. So they have to identify them, bring them here and we will prosecute them to show example.

“And I want it to be announced that henceforth, no wake-keep should pass 10pm.

“If you must pass 10pm, take written permission from the chairman of the local government and both the chairman and the person that requested it will be held responsible if any problem occurs.

“This should be widely circulated and properly announced.

“My problem is not that they blocked the Governor but my worry is that, what if it were a smaller person that was passing, who had no army and police, they would have robbed the person. That’s what it means.

“Any other time, the ADC should order for a shoot. It is against the law to block the Governor, and if anyone should be killed in the process, it is in accordance with the law, “he said.

Daily Trust gathered that some persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

