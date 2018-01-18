Shippers Council is ports economic regulator, Appeal court rules

The Lagos division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal brought against the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) by the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) challenging the Council’s powers to fix shipping charges.



The Appeal Court threw out the appeal of STOAN and upheld the judgment of the trial court.

In a unanimous judgment read by Justice C.N Uwa, the three-man panel of judges upheld the judgment of Justice Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos and all the reliefs granted therein in favour of the defendants.



The trial judge in the case, Justice Ibrahim Buba had in November 2015 affirmed the appointment of the Nigerian Shippers Council as the Economic Regulator for the Seaports in Nigeria and its powers to impose charges.



Justice Buba had held that the Shipping Line Agency Charges (SLAC) levied and collected from Nigerian shippers by the Shipping Companies since 2006 was illegal and that the shipping companies should account and pay to Nigerian Shippers Council all monies or fees charged and collected since 2006 as SLAC from shippers or users of shipping/ port related services from 2006 to date, which is estimated to be above N1 trillion.



The judge arrived at the decision while delivering judgments in two suits filed by some shipping companies and terminal operators in Nigeria who rushed to the court to challenge the power of the NSC to fix certain shipping charges.



The suits were filed by Alraine Shipping Agencies Nigeria Limited and others and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited and others.



But Justice Buba in a landmark judgment threw out the claims of the shipping companies and terminal operators and ordered them to refund the N1trn, which they had collected in arbitrary charges from shippers.



It would be recalled that pursuant to the appointment of the NSC as the economic regulator of the Nigerian ports by the Federal Government in February 2014, the NSC issued notices to both the shipping companies and terminal operators to reverse all illegal charges levied on Nigerian shippers.



Dissatisfied, the shipping companies and the terminal operators, mostly foreign owned, filed the suits to invalidate the actions of the NSC.

