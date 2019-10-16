Shippers Council donates materials to rehab centres in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Shippers Council has yesterday donated relief materials, mostly household electrical equipment to less privileged persons’ homes in Kano metropolis.

The places that benefited from the donation were the Old Peoples’ Home Shahuchi and Visco Vaginal Fistula (VVF) Rehabilitation Centre at Kwalli, all in Kano Municipal local government area of the state.

The items donated included two refrigerators, two power generating sets, pressing irons, blankets and treated mosquito nets among others.

The gesture, Chronicle learnt was part of the Council’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as well as its expressed passion to identify with the needy in the society.

Presenting the materials on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Hassan Bello, the Zonal Director Northwest, Hajiya Karimatu Usman lauded the efforts of Kano state government in giving sense of belonging to the aged and under-privileged.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the state government, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaji Umar Sanda and Acting Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Hajiya Nana Abati Hassan at Kwalli and Shahuchi respectively, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Shippers Council for the intervention, saying the materials would complement the efforts of the government which is always committed in taking care of the needy.

Alhaji Sanda appealed to other relevant agencies and organisation to emulate Nigerian Shippers Council by identifying with the poor, saying the government had rehabilitation centres which were in need of similar intervention spread in various local government areas.

He described the visit to VVF Rehabilitation Centre as a demonstration of the Council’s passion for the less privileged.

He promised to ensure that the items donated are used judiciously.

