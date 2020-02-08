Shinkafi petitions IGP, Service Chiefs, others, demands Yari’s arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamafara State and the Secretary of the party’s Board Of Trustees, Alhaji Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former Governor of the State Abdulaziz Yari for incitement and threat to the peace of the state.

Shinkafi in the letter to the IGP which was also copied to the Chief Of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief Of Naval Staff, the Director General of the State Security Services (SSS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA), stated that if Yari is not brought to book soon he would set Zamfara State ablaze and rubbish the peace efforts of the Governor Bello Matawalle led government.

According to him, this followed the provocative statements made by Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari who was heard inciting members of his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move against the State Government.

“I hereby demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Yari for disobeying the subsisting order of the security agencies banning any forms of public gatherings, political parties meetings and associations, rallies, across the state.

“It is in record that about 8500 Private militia popularly called Yansakai were recruited illegally by the past administration in all the 17 Emirates through the former commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Bello Dankande Gamji without the bill being passed by State House Assembly establishing the vigilante service group and assent by the Governor as a law governing recruitment and operations of Yansakai,” Shinkafi said.

He said the former governor Yari has being seen publicly inciting his factional APC members not to recognize the administration of Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State but insisted that they called him a sole administrator.

He said Yari on many occasions was seen rejecting the 24th May 2019 Judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria painting the eminent jurists of the Apex court with all kinds of names.

The media aide of Yari, Mayowa Oluwabiyi recently blamed “mischief-makers” for peddling fake news about the ex-governor visit to the police.

The media aide said contrary to the false report about his alleged detention, Yari was allowed to go home same day after his interaction with the police authorities.

