Shi’ites to Tinubu: Tell Buhari to release Zakzaky

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria yesterday in Lagos protested the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky.

They asked the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to tell President Muhammadu Buhari to release their leader.

The protesters, led by the IMN’s coordinator for the southwest, Muftau Zakariya, besieged the popular traffic intersection in Maryland/ Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way along the Ikorodu Road.

“We are ready to die if our leader is not released. If they are ready to kill us, we have 21 million lives to offer. I know that they do not have 21 million bullets to shoot at us. It is true that there are 21 million shiites in Nigeria and if they kill our leader, which country will they have to rule by 2023.

“Buhari got to the office because the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assisted him. It was Tinubu that started the movement and spent his money to ensure that the party assumed power.

“So, we are calling on Tinubu to talk to the president, who is a member of his party, to free our leader. If he allows the president to continue to kill our members, there will not be Nigeria in 2023.”

The sect’s members in Abuja and Kaduna also yesterday carried out a similar protest. In Kaduna, the protest started around 2pm at Jos road and spread to Kano and Kontagora roads around the Kaduna Central Market.

When the news of the protest spread, people started running for their lives as shop owners hurriedly closed out of fear.

