Shiites shoot policemen, burn cars at NASS

Shiites protesters on Tuesday shot two policemen during a protest at the National Assembly.

The Shiites protesters were said to have disarmed a policeman and used his gun to shoot two of his colleagues.

One of the shot policemen was taken to the National Assembly clinic unconscious as the medical personnel made efforts to stabilise him.

The protesters also burnt some cars during the protest.

It was observed that there was a reinforcement of policemen from the Force Headquarters.

Also, men of the FCT Fire Service were drafted to the scene of the incident.

