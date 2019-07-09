Shiites shoot policemen, burn cars at NASS

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiites protesters on Tuesday shot two policemen during a protest at the National Assembly.

The Shiites protesters were said to have disarmed a policeman and used his gun to shoot two of his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the shot policemen was taken to the National Assembly clinic unconscious as the medical personnel made efforts to stabilise him.

The protesters also burnt some cars during the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was observed that there was a reinforcement of policemen from the Force Headquarters.

Also, men of the FCT Fire Service were drafted to the scene of the incident.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App