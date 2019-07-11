Shiites: Senate demands security beef up at N/Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday called for a security beef up around the National Assembly complex following the bloody protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

The Senate said the leadership of the National Assembly was already in talks with security agencies that are investigating the incident.

Addressing Senate correspondents in Abuja, the chairman of the Senate ad hoc committee on media and public affairs, Sen Adedayo Adeyeye (APC, Ekiti) said the Red Chamber commended the security men that handled the protest for exercising restraint in dealing with the protesters.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemned in its entirety, the desecration of the sacred National Legislative Institution of Nigeria yesterday by the members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) with its forceful invasion into the premises.

“The unruly mob overpowered the security apparatus of the National Assembly through its main entrance known as MOPOL gate. They forcefully seized one of the security operatives’ gun, shot two security personnel, unleashed terror on others, vandalized the gate, and burnt three vehicles of innocent individuals, while many other cars were equally vandalized.

“This unwarranted affront on the Federal Parliament led to abrupt adjournment of the House of Representatives plenary.

“Although, the Inspector General of Police has ordered speedy and diligent investigation into this unfortunate and unwarranted desecration of the Federal Legislative house, the Senate hereby urged all law enforcement agencies to rise up to their hiding and urgently fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the law taking its full course,” he said.

The senator said, while the National Assembly is a public place for Nigerians, citizens must follow proper channels and protocols if they have cause to access its premises.

“Senate hereby calls for security beef up within the National Assembly and other institutions henceforth,” he added.

