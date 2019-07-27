Shiites reacts to Federal Government’s ban on its activities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also know as Shiites, has described the application by the ban on the activities of the sect as unconstitutional.

The Federal Government had, on Friday, obtained an ex parte order from a Federal High Court in Abuja, banning the activities of the sect.

Justice Nkeonye Maha, in making the order, designated the activities of the sect as “acts of terrorism and illegality.”

The court restrained “any person or group of persons” from participating in any form of activities involving or concerning the IMN “under any name or platform” in Nigeria.

But reacting, the spokesman of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Abdullahi Musa, said the Shiites sect in Nigeria is not a registered organisation.

“We practice religion; it is Islam we practice and nobody will ban us from praying under the law,” he said.

“Does it mean we cannot do all the activities of the sect? Nobody has any right to ban any religion in Nigeria except they want to create another problem in Nigeria.”

