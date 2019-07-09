Shiites protest: IGP orders 24hrs surveillance on FCT and environs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday ordered a 24hr Police surveillance in the FCT and its environs, following the protest by members of the El-Zakzakky Group today at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement said the protests led to the unprovoked assault on and injury to Police personnel on lawful duty as well as wilful damage to public properties.

He also said the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in states contiguous to the FCT were also placed on alert to ensure maximum security in their respective Areas of Responsibility (AOR) to avert any possible breach of public safety and security.

Mba said, “While noting that the Force is not against citizens expressing their grouse against the state, the IGP stressed that such ventilations must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands.”

The IGP warned that citizens should not test the collective will of the people and the state by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of the peace.

He also said “the IGP has ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the incident as well as prompt prosecution of all the persons arrested and now in Police custody in connection with the incident.”

Mba said, “the IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on and injury to nine (9) Police Officers by members of the El-Zakzakky Group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by Police personnel in containing the protest.”

He said the IGP directed the AIG in charge of Police Medical Department to ensure that proper and prompt medical attention is given to the injured officers and wished the victims quick recovery.

