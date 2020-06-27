Shiites protest, demand release of leader

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as shiites yesterday in Kaduna protested over the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenatuddin Ibrahim.

They marched from Kano Road Juma’at Mosque through Ahmadu Bello Way to Broadcasting Road in Kaduna metropolis.

They displayed posters of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and chanted, “free our leader;” “please free El-Zakzaky,” “we want justice:” “He needs to go for medical treatment.”

A leader of the protesters, Sheikh Aliyu Tirmizi, called on the federal government to unconditionally release El-Zakzaky for proper medical attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He said, “We have been calling on all citizens to uphold the dictum that injustice to one is injustice to all, but to no avail. Most people, after the flagrant abuse of power by the military on Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers couldn’t express their condemnation, choosing to remain silent since the military excesses didn’t affect them directly.”

“But in truth, Islam abhors injustice, and enjoins Muslims to express disdain to injustice and the unjust whoever they are. Indeed history is full of instances when Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) assisted the victims of injustice in upholding their rights. This explains why for the past five years we have been explaining how this Buhari regime has trampled upon the rights of Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers, demanding that citizens condemn this repression, and call for the release of our leader unconditionally.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App