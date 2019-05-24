Shiites chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ as Buhari observes prayers in National Mosque

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of worshipers, presumed to be members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shiite Movement chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as President Muhammadu Buhari observed Juma’at prayers at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that the sect members started chanting Allahu Akbar when the Murshid, general administrator of the mosque, Professor Shehu Ahmad Galadanci was making a special prayers for the president and the country.

The two rakats Juma’at prayers started around 2:03pm ended by 2:11pm peacefully. The sect members started making noise when Galadanci was making the prayers.

At the mosque were the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, Security chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, lawmakers, ministers, among others.

The president observed the Juma’at prayers at the National Mosque, as part of activities lined up for his inauguration for second term.

Buhari would be sworn in for second term on Wednesday at the Eagle Square Abuja.

Recall that the president had years back stopped observing Juma’at prayers at the National Mosque. The president had explained that the decision was to prevent the constraints and inconveniences presidential movements may cause to the people.

The president observes the weekly Juma’at Prayers at the Presidential Villa Mosque.

Over the years, Shiite members have been protesting the detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

