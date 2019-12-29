Shi’ite: Sokoto police command call for calm

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Police Command Saturday called for calm following an incident involving the Shi’ite group in the state.

According to a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people suspected to be members of the proscribed Shi’ite Group, came out along Old Airport road with the intent of carrying out a procession.

He said upon confirmation of the intention by security operatives, the gathering was immediately dispersed using minimal force, while the said suspected members got busy pelting stones at operatives and operational vehicles with the intent to escalate the situation.

He, however, added the situation was seamlessly brought under control shortly after and normalcy had been restored.

ASP Sadiq urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear as the command had put in place adequate security arrangements to forestall any reoccurrence of such.

