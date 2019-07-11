Shiite protest in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) are currently protesting in Kaduna metropolis.

The protest started around 2pm at Jos road and in no time spread to Kano road and Kontagora road around the Kaduna Central Market.

An eye witness said the Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from detention.

When news of the protest spread, people started running for their lives as shop owners hurriedly closed their shops out of fear.

An eyewitness, Badamasi Aliyu said the protesters came in large numbers which created tension.

The police has however waded into the situation and brought it under control.

It could be recalled that the Shiite had organised similar protest in Abuja on Tuesday which prompted the call by lawmakers for the release of Zakzaky.

