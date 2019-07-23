Breaking News
Senate announces when screening of ministerial nominees will beginData Visualisation: 2015 Vs 2019 Buhari’s Ministers
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shi’ite protest: Buhari mourns Channels Reporter, DCP Umar
ADVERTISEMENT

Shi’ite protest: Buhari mourns Channels Reporter, DCP Umar

By . Published Date
A Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol vehicle deployed at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent in Abuja reportedly set ablaze by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Tuesday. Photo by: FCT Police Command.
A Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol vehicle deployed at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent in Abuja reportedly set ablaze by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Tuesday. Photo by: FCT Police Command.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during the violent protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari also condoled with the family of DCP Usman Umar, who also died during the unfortunate incident on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar, before his death was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president who condoled with the management and staff of the television station and police leadership over the losses, urged them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

ADVERTISEMENT

While describing Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future,” President Buhari described their untimely death as “sad, regrettable and worrisome.”

Buhari, who had earlier directed the security agencies to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks, reassured residents of Abuja in particular and the country in general of government’s resolve to protect lives and property.

The president urged all Nigerians to go about their lawful activities without fear.

President Buhari added that the perpetrators of the mayhem would not go unpunished, stressing that no government could tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority.

“Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens,” he further warned.

The president prayed God Almighty to grant rest to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.(NAN)

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.