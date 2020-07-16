Shenhua sign Obafemi Martins as Ighalo’s replacement

  1. Home
Shanghai Shenhua have completed the signing of former Inter Milan forward Obafemi Martins, who returns to the Chinese Super League side for a second stint after playing for them between 2016 and 2018, Goal understands.

The 35-year-old forward rejoins the team as a replacement for compatriot Odion Ighalo, whose loan deal at Manchester United has been extended until 2021.

On Wednesday, Ighalo shared a video of himself on Instagram, wearing Shenhua kit with the rest of the squad, and a source close to the player has confirmed to Goal that he has been re-signed in a playing capacity.

Having left Seattle Sounders in 2015, Martins scored 32 goals in 59 games across all competitions for the Chinese heavyweights, while playing a key role in the Hongkou Football Stadium giants’ Chinese FA Cup success in 2017.

However, he left the Shanghai-based team in 2018 after suffering a hamstring injury, and has been without a club ever since.

Martins’ return will strengthen Choi Kang-hee men’s attack ahead of the resumption of the Chinese Super League.

The former Super Eagles striker recently told Goal that retirement was not on his agenda despite being without a club since leaving Shanghai in 2018.

