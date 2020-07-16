Shenhua sign Obafemi Martins as Ighalo’s replacement

ADVERTISEMENT

Shanghai Shenhua have completed the signing of former Inter Milan forward Obafemi Martins, who returns to the Chinese Super League side for a second stint after playing for them between 2016 and 2018, Goal understands.

The 35-year-old forward rejoins the team as a replacement for compatriot Odion Ighalo, whose loan deal at Manchester United has been extended until 2021.

On Wednesday, Ighalo shared a video of himself on Instagram, wearing Shenhua kit with the rest of the squad, and a source close to the player has confirmed to Goal that he has been re-signed in a playing capacity.

Having left Seattle Sounders in 2015, Martins scored 32 goals in 59 games across all competitions for the Chinese heavyweights, while playing a key role in the Hongkou Football Stadium giants’ Chinese FA Cup success in 2017.

However, he left the Shanghai-based team in 2018 after suffering a hamstring injury, and has been without a club ever since.

Martins’ return will strengthen Choi Kang-hee men’s attack ahead of the resumption of the Chinese Super League.

The former Super Eagles striker recently told Goal that retirement was not on his agenda despite being without a club since leaving Shanghai in 2018.

