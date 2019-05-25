Shell Petroleum vows not to return to Ogoni

ADVERTISEMENT

Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, said that it has no plan to resume oil exploration activities in Ogoni land.

Shell General Manager, External Relations, Mr Igo Weli disclosed this on Friday in Port Harcourt at the launching of 2019 edition of Shell In Nigeria briefing note.

Mr Weli said that the negative narrative on the activities of Shell operatorship in Ogoni land was enough to discourage the company from doing business in the area.

He said that since Shell stopped oil production in 1993 in Ogoni, it had remained in business, maintaining that the company will not go back to Ogoni.

He denied that the company was sponsoring another company to resume oil production in Ogoni, adding that the operatorship of oil exploration in Ogoni was taken over by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC since 2012.

“Shell is not interested in going back to drill oil in Ogoni. We have not operated in Ogoni since 1993. The damage the one sided narrative about Shell in Ogoni is very unimaginable. No IOC will be interested to do business in an area it will have problem.

“It is not true that we are sponsoring anybody to come back to Ogoni. Since 2012, the operatorship of Ogoni oil field was handed over to NPDC. Shell is not and will never sponsor anybody to resume oil production in Ogoni,” Mr Weli said.

