Shell loses 10,000 barrels of oil daily to crude theft

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited says it loses about 10,000 barrels of crude oil to theft daily.

Shell General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli, said this in a media engagement in Port Harcourt on Shell Pipeline Right of Way yesterday.

“These are critical national assets with 55 percent government interest and they produce the crude oil that accounts for over 90% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange and the bulk of government revenue. Hurting these assets means hurting the nation’s revenue, the economy of the states, the health of the people and the environment, Weli said.

