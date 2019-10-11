Shell distributes relief materials to 8000 Borno IDPs

ADVERTISEMENT

Shell Petroleum Exploration and Production Company has commenced the distribution of relief materials to about 8000 IDPs in 1,500 households in Boko Haram-troubled Borno State as part of its social responsibility programme.

The distribution is in collaboration with the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The benefitting IDPs drawn from 10 local government areas of Northern and Central senatorial zones of the state are accommodated at Bakassi, NYSC and Teachers Village camps of Maiduguri metropolis.

The materials comprised food and non-food items.

The Chairman/Managing Director of Dan Gary Global Resources Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Abdullahi Zubairu, said at the flag-off of the distribution at Bakassi camp that the about 27 food and non-food items were procured through local contractors in Borno state.

Governor Babagana U mar a Zulum, represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Babagana Wakkil, thanked Shell and its sister corporations for providing ‘high quality’ items.

The Executive Chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, also acknowledged the high quality of the items.

She explained that at Bakassi camp alone, 900 households would benefit from the distribution.

