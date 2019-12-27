Sheikh Shaban turbaned as new Imam of Lokoja

  1. Home
By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Lokoja

Sheikh Aminu Shaban has been turbaned as the new Imam of Lokoja central mosque.

He was turbaned on Friday by the Maigari of Lokoja, Alh Muhammadu Maikarfi.

The new Imam emerged following the demise of Late Shiekh Jimada Shafi’i .

The late Chief Imam passed on in September this year at the age of 100 after a brief illness.

Malam Aminu Shaban until his turbanning served as the second in command (Na’ibi) to the late Sheikh Jimada.

The late Chief Imam was father of a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Alfa Umar Imam.

