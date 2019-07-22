Sheikh Gumi’s daughter buried in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Daughter of a famous Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Maryam Ahmad Gumi has been buried in Kaduna.

The late Maryam died in Abuja after battling with sickle cell anemia.

Her funeral prayer was conducted by her father, Sheikh Ahmadu Gumi after Zuhur prayer and she was buried in their family home along Modibbo Adama road, Kaduna.

In attendance at the funeral were former governors of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi and Ramalan Yero, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigacikun, Sheikh Tukur Adam Al-mannar, Chief Imam of Danfodio mosque, Sheikh Abdulhadi and Chief Imam of Sardauna Memorial College (SMC).

