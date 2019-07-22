Breaking News
VIDEO: Army wants Nigerians to accept 151 repentant Boko Haram insurgents
  3. Sheikh Gumi’s daughter buried in Kaduna
Sheikh Gumi’s daughter buried in Kaduna

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna  Published Date
Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Gumi, led the burial prayers of his daughter Malama Maryam Ahmed Gumi, in Kaduna. Photo: Shehu K. Goro

Daughter of a famous Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Maryam Ahmad Gumi has been buried in Kaduna.

The late Maryam died in Abuja after battling with sickle cell anemia.

Her funeral prayer was conducted by her father, Sheikh Ahmadu Gumi after Zuhur prayer and she was buried in their family home along Modibbo Adama road, Kaduna.

In attendance at the funeral were former governors of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi and Ramalan Yero, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigacikun, Sheikh Tukur Adam Al-mannar, Chief Imam of Danfodio mosque, Sheikh Abdulhadi and Chief Imam of Sardauna Memorial College (SMC).

