Shehu Sani vs Uba Sani: Tribunal adjourns matter for adoption of final written addresses

The governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Kaduna has adjourned the hearing of a case between Senator Shehu Sani and Senator Uba Sani for adoption of final written addresses till July 25, 2019.

Senator Shehu Sani is challenging the victory of Senator Uba Sani in the 2019 Senatorial election and requested that the tribunal declare him the authentic winner of the election.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the court sitting on Monday, counsel to Senator Shehu Sani, Barrister Morris A. Odeh (SAN) explained that the matter has been closed, because Uba Sani could neither present witnesses nor evidence.

According to him, “Shehu Sani presented two witnesses during hearing of the substantive case while Uba Sani failed to present any.”

“As it stands now, we will be coming to present our final written addresses before the tribunal on the July 25; thereafter, we will wait for the judgement.

“What the defendant does not know is that civil case is different from criminal case and this is a civil case and so we do not need to prove our case beyond reasonable doubt before it will be taken in the court.

“We have submitted some evidences and no matter how minimal, it is expected that they defend it, but they failed to do so.”

However, the counsel to Senator Uba declined to comment.

