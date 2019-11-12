Shehu of Borno turbans soldier

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has conferred a traditional title on one of the soldiers attached to his palace.

The soldier, Donatus Vonkong, who was recently promoted to the rank of Master Warrant Officer (MWO) in the Nigerian Army, was on Sunday turbaned in the palace as ‘Zanna’, meaning, traditional aide.

“Whether you are in active service or retired, you are allowed to perform your full functions as a ‘Zanna’ in this palace,” the Shehu of Borno told Donatus Vonkong shortly after the decoration.

The monarch, while praying for lasting peace in Borno and other parts of the country, also advocated for peaceful co-existence, unity and love among all Nigerians despite differences in regions, religions, ethnicity, cultural and political affiliations.

Meanwhile, as part of activities to celebrate this year’s Maulud of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), the Shehu of Borno on Saturday organised a luncheon at his palace which traditional, religious leaders and other members of the public attended.

“This blessed annual remembrance day that has been marked for centuries by our forefathers, is once again a time when all heads from various districts, other traditional titles holders and sons of Borno come together to celebrate and pray for Allah’s blessings and protection in Borno,” he said.

The Shehu of Borno, alongside the Waziri of Borno and members of the Borno Emirate Council led hundreds of visitors to the Maiduguri Central Mosque for Qur’anic recitation and prayers.

