Shehu of Bama: We’ve lost a rich library of wisdom – Borno elders

ADVERTISEMENT

He was driven to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) on Monday morning, but he died in the afternoon.

The late Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibn Umar Ibrahim El-Kanemi, 63, was reportedly accompanied by the secretary of the response team on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health in Borno State, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura, for a test.

The death of Alhaji Kyari Ibn Umar Ibrahim El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Bama in Borno State, Monday, 27th April, is one of Nigeria’s high profile deaths directly or indirectly linked to COVID-19.

It was reported that on April 23, the monarch started suffering from ‘mild’ fever; hence the state government was advised to take him to the UMTH for test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

A source close to the palace confirmed that, “The Shehu had a mild fever as he was putting finishing touches on his tribute to the late chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari, who was one of his subjects.’’

Also, our medical sources said that before his death, Shehu El-Kanemi battled with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problem.

While announcing the death of the monarch during the COVID-19 media update in the state, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture in Borno State, Baba Kura Abba Jato, confirmed that the late Shehu suffered from protracted ailments.

But a traditional titleholder in Bama, the Kacalla Aji Bazam Bama, Grema Kyari, dismissed the information about protracted ailments as false.

“The Shehu cherished his health so much that he never joked with it. He took adequate care of his health and went on regular medical checkups abroad.

“I have never heard of any ailment bringing down the late Shehu. He only had minor ailments like every other person.

It is also alleged that the Shehu died of COVID-19. This has, however, not been officially confirmed.

In their condolence message, members of the Borno Elders Forum described the demise of Shehu El-Kanemi as a shocking.

“The death of a royal father of such great caliber is like losing a rich library of wisdom, an archive of immeasurable collection and the disappearance of rich repository if culture, tradition, and above all, the data base of spirituality,’’ their statement read.

In a statement signed by their spokesman, Dr. Bulama Mali Gubio, the elders said, “We feel duty-bound to particularly condole with President Muhammadu Buhari, the executive governor of Borno State, the Shehu of Borno, the entire El-Kanemi dynasty and all our royal fathers across Nigeria on this death.’’

The Kachalla Aji Bazam of Bama also stated in a tribute, “Your Highness, you left us at a time when we have so many outstanding developmental issues regarding our communities within Bama Local Government Area.

“The wound inflicted to our people by insurgency has not been healed. Many of our people live in displacement within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere and some parts of the country.

“The vacuum your departure is going to create will be difficult to be filled in the near future.

“You were a true king loved by his people and beyond. Your sacrifice and commitment towards unity, peace and nation building is known all over the country.’’

Alhaji Kyari Inn Umar Ibrahim El-Kanemi, the 11th Shehu of Dikwa, was born on March 28, 1955, to the royal family of the El-Kanemi dynasty of Dikwa in Bama, the seat of the Emirate.

He attended Bama Central Primary School from 1961 to 1967; Government Secondary School (now Government College), Maiduguri from 1968 to 1972; Staff Training Centre (now Institute of Management), Potiskum; Kaduna Polytechnic, and Ahmadu Bello University, where he obtained Advanced Diploma in Public Administration.

From 1876 to 1990, the thoroughbred administrator worked in local and state services in Borno State.

As the eldest son of the 10th Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Dr. Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi, the late Kyari was turbanned the 11th Shehu of Dikwa on January 31, 199,0 after the death of his father.

He was officially installed on February 3, 1990, with a first class staff of office, and as the deputy chairman of the Borno State Council of Chiefs.

His emirate comprised Dikwa, Ngala, Kala-Balge and Bama local government areas.

In 2010, a new Dikwa Emirate was carved out of his domain, which went away with Dikwa, Ngala and Kala-Balge local government areas, leaving his now Bama Emirate with only one local government area, Bama.

The late Shehu was a recipient of the national merit award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger CON.

He was the chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers on Polio Immunisation, as well as member of the National Committee on Immunisation.

He was said to be an avid reader and researcher on current and world affairs. His favourite sport was badminton.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App