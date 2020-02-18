Shari’a council to Shekau: Come out of hideout

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Council for Shar’ah in Nigeria has challenged the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, to come out of hideout to face the nation’s security apparatus if he is courageous enough.

It said the recent video clip released by Shekau was not only a threat to Muslim communities and their scholars, but also to the entire nation.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the Secretary-General of the counciil, Nafi’u Baba Ahmad, said the video clip was an evident that the Federal Government’s fight against the insurgents had failed.

He said the council observed that in the early years of the present administration, the insurgency had deescalated to the barest minimum, “which was commendable, but of recent, due to obvious security lapses, the insurgents are gradually gaining grounds, which is a sad development.”

Shekau had, in the recent video, threatened to ‘‘deal’’ with the Minister of Communications, Isa Ali Pantami, for allegedly threatening to disrupt the activities of the sect by blocking their communication lines.

Shekau had also reminded the minister of him his group killed the famous Kano cleric, Sheikh Jafar, in 2007.

