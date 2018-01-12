Shareholders approve 7up takeover

Shareholders of Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc Lagos, have approved the Scheme of Arrangement by which the majority shareholder, Affelka S.A. would acquire the outstanding 26.8% shares of the company.



The shareholders gave an overwhelming approval at the Court-Ordered Meeting that was convened at the instance of the Federal High Court. The meeting was held at Eko Hotel, Lagos yesterday.

Affelka S.A. will now increase its ownership of the Company to 100% by acquiring all the outstanding and issued shares, previously held by the minority shareholders. In consideration for the transfer of the shares, a payment of N125.00 per Scheme Share will be made to each shareholder.



