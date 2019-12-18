SHAKE UP: Buhari re-shuffles permanent secretaries, deploys new ones

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-deployment of 10 permanent secretaries and also the deployment of nine newly appointed ones.

This is contained in a circular signed by the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (Ag HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The Director, Media and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF), Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, said this on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja.

She listed the re-deployed permanent secretaries as; Edet Sunday Akpan from Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to Mines and Steel Development; Mrs. Esther D. Walson-Jack from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to Ministry of Power; while Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu was moved from Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar moved from Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to Ministry of Science and Technology.

Also re-deployed are; Olusade Adesola from Ministry of Youth and Sports to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Gabriel Tanimu Aduda moved from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Economic and Political Affairs Office (E & PAO) to Ministry of Youth and Sports; Bitrus Bako Nabasu from Ministry of Science and Technology to Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Afolabi Ernest Umakhire from Ministry of Budget and National Planning to Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) Common Services Office (CSO); Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri from Police Service Commission (PSC) to Ministry of Police Affairs; and Dr. Bakari Wadinga from OHCSF-CSO to Ministry of Environment.

However, the nine newly appointed permanent secretaries and their deployment are: Olusola Olayinka Idowu, Ministry of Budget and National Planning; David Adejo Andrew, OHCSF-Service Welfare Office (SWO); Engr. Nebeolisa Victor Anako, Police Service Commission (PSC); Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn N. Ngige, OSGF Economic and Political Affairs Office (E & PAO) and Aliyu Ahmed Ministry of Finance (Special Duties).

Others are: Tijjani Idris Umar, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Dr. Nasir Sani- Gwarzo, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment; Engr. Hassan Musa, Ministry of Aviation; and Temitope Peter Fashedemi, OHCSF-Special Duties Office (SDO).

She said the circular conveying the redeployment also stated that the handing /taking-over processes are to be completed immediately.

“Those of Finance (Special Duties) and Aviation to be completed on or before 4th January, 2020, while Environment and Budget and National Planning on or before 19th February, 2020,” Ogunmosunle said.

