Shake up as FRSC redeploys assistant, deputy corps marshals

The Board of Trustee, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the redeployment of three Deputy Corps Marshals to take charge of three strategic departments of the corps.

In a statement signed by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corp Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi announced the newly deployed Deputy Corps Marshals as Ojeme I Ewhrudjakpor, fdc, formally of the Department of Operations who has been redeployed to Admin and Human Resources, Deputy Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, fsi, the erstwhile Head of Admin and Human Resources Department who now moves to Training Department, while Deputy Corps Marshal Joshua Kayode Fanola, mni, takes charge of Operations Department.

He noted that Assistant Corps Marshal Kehinde Adeleye, formally the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS5 Benin is now the new Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja.

Congratulating the newly deployed officers, the Corps Marshal stated that the new postings were aimed at rejuvenating the Corps and strengthening it for improved service delivery in line with the positive service orientation of President Mohammadu Buhari.

He charged them to remain focused to the vision of the corps, saying they must rededicate themselves to the vision of the corps as reward for hardwork is more work.

