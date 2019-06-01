Shaikh Gummi to Buhari: Release Dasuki, El Zakzaky now

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Islamic Scholar Shaikh Ahmad Gumi has called on ‎Federal Government to release former Security Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki from prison.

The Islamic Scholar also called for the release of Islamic Movement of Nigeria IMN Leader, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaikh Gumi who made the plea while closing this year’s Tafsir lecture at Sultan Bello Mosque on Sunday said the government need to obey court orders to set the two persons free from detention.

Shaikh Gumi also said there is no basis for their continued detention since they have been ordered by court to be set free.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Federal government should also dialogue with Shakih Zakzaky instead of keeping him in detention.

“Here in Nigeria, I will like the government to look into the case of Colonel Sambo Dasuki and release him with immediate effect. They should also release the leader of shiites, Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

” They are not holding him ( Zakzaky) because he is shiites or anything. They should release and negotiate with him. Government should understand that it’s not right to disobey court orders.

“The government must lead by example by releasing them especially Colonel Sambo Dasuki,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App