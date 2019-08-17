Sgt. Musa’s widow: I leave everything to Allah

ADVERTISEMENT

Zainab Musa, widowed after soldiers in Taraba State, killed her husband, Sergeant Dahiru Musa, in this interview with Daily Trust Saturday, opens up for the first time since her husband’s death.

Daily Trust: Can you describe your late husband?

He was a nice man. Since our marriage, we have never had any serious problem. He was a very caring man, such that whenever he sees me sad, he tries to find out what is the problem and proffers solution. We have been married for ten years, but in these ten years of our marriage, he has never annoyed me.

Once he is off duty, he stays indoors, but sometimes he will go out and visit his friends and family. He relates very well with everybody, even my relatives and his relatives, he relates and treats them well.

We had three children with him: Aisha, Halima and Mohammad Buhari. He was so much caring to us that even if he does not have money, he will find a way of solving our problems

DT: How did you receive news of his death?

On that very day, he called me that his father is coming from Gembu, [Taraba State] their home town because he is sick. So I went to his elder brother’s house, while still expecting his father to arrive. But before the father arrived, we heard what happened to him.

DT: Have you been contacted by the Police Headquarters?

Yes, two policewomen came and asked me for my phone number. And I later received a call from their headquarters. They asked for my name, and my children’s names. But since then, I have not heard from them.

DT: How is life now, after his death?

I leave everything to Allah. I have nothing to do. Allah has collected back what belongs to Him. But he will be missed by virtually everybody who knows him. Even in our neighbourhood, he interacts and relates very well with people. Everybody around was shocked when they heard what happened.

DT: What do you want the government to do for you?

I am calling on President Buhari and the authority concern to kindly come to our aid. He left three children, and all of them are in school. And their school fees is N10,000 each, and we don’t have the means of taking care of that. My family and his family are all poor. He is the breadwinner. And his dad is sick.

Even the house we are staying in belongs to his brother, because the house we were renting got burnt sometime back. We were even shown on the television on that tragedy. He recently tried and got one uncompleted house, but he only paid part of the money. So, I am calling on the government to kindly help us so that we can take care of the needs of these children.

