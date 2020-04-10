SGF’s comment on health confirms failure of Buhari’s administration—PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the confession by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, that the nation’s health sector had gone comatose has confirmed the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The party in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Mustapha’s comments also vindicated its stand that “the Buhari administration is the saddest chapter in our national history.”

The party said “the confession” of the SGF who serves as the engine room of the Buhari administration, further vindicated its position that President Buhari was running an “incompetent administration that thrives only on propaganda and false performance claims” while the nation is allegedly left in pains, trauma and agony.

“He portrays this government as one that is not in touch with national reality but only administers the nation remotely from the comfort of Aso villa, while its cronies loot huge budgetary allocations and merely claimed to have released same for the health need of our citizens.

“If anything, the Buhari administration has only succeeded in reversing all the gains made in the health sector by successive PDP administrations whose robust National Strategic Health Development Plan brought in new technologies and effectively repositioned our health institutions for the good of our people.

“The Buhari administration has reversed the gains of past administration so much even the once celebrated State House Clinic in the Aso Presidential Villa has been largely reduced to a mere consulting center while our National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has became the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of government cronies.

“The irreversible lesson which the Buhari administration must take from Boss’s confession is that no matter how falsehood, propaganda, beguiling and deceit appear to thrive, the truth will always show forth at the end,” the PDP said.

Recall that Mustapha who is the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thurday met with the leadership of the National Assembly. In his remarks, he was said to have declared that “I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is. Until I was appointed to do this work.”

The SGF however said he was quoted out of context. According to him, his comment was taken out of context and doesn’t reflect what he said on Thursday while briefing the leadership of the National Assembly.

