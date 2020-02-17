Sexual violence: NHRC’s special investigation panel begins sitting in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

National Human Right Commission (NHRC) special investigation panel on sexual and gender based violence has began its North-West sitting in Kano to review extant laws and regulations applicable to ascertain whether such laws and regulations are complaint with chapter 4 of the 1999 constitution and other international laws.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the special panel, the Executive Secretary NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu revealed that, the panel had so far received 114 complaints and memos across the six geo-political zones with South-East accounting for the highest number of 35 while North-East has the lowest of 4 numbers of cases received by the panel.

He added that, the commission has completed its sittings in Abuja, Lagos and Owerri stressing that the panel has recorded success stories where victims and members of the public submitted memorandum.

Similarly, in his address Kano state Chief Judge Umar Nura Sagir represented by Chief Magistrate Maryam Ahmed Sabo stated that, the state’s referral centre for technical assistance to victims of sexual assault in the state has in 2019 recorded 741 reported cases of sexual and gender based violence; describing the panel sitting in the state as a step forward in addressing the menace.

