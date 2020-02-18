Sexual harassment: Don’t distract us, ASUU warns Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has warned that Nigerians will pay dearly if they discredit its members because of sexual harassment in universities.

ASUU President Dr Biodun Ogunyemi gave the warning in Abuja yesterday at the Senate public hearing on ‘Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Institutions (Prohibition) Bill 2019’.

According to him, this period was not a good time to be lecturers because lecturers are stigmatized due to cases of sexual harassment in academic institutions.

“The bias is too much. It is as if we’re stigmatizing those who should be the custodians of our innovations and progress.

“Universities are currently handling problems like this and we should not discredit the custodians of our knowledge, because if we do so and cause them to lose confidence in what they’re doing, we’ll pay dearly to recover,” he said.

Ogunyemi said Nigerians needed to recognize the autonomy of universities where there were institutional procedures through which disciplinary issues were handled.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said the bill was not intended to vilify the teaching professions, but to address sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

Earlier while declaring the public hearing open, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said there was need for stakeholders to think upon new resolutions and sanctions to check sexual harassment if the extant laws were not tight enough.

“As citizens, we must have a common responsibility to fight the menace,” he said.

