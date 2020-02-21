Sexual exploitation: Police arrest Sokoto Director, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested the three staff of the Sokoto State Urban and Regional Planning Board who allegedly impregnated a 14-year old girl over threat to the victim’s aunt.

The suspects include, Director of Finance of the agency, Ahmad Yahya Nawawi, Internal Auditor, Ibrahim Isa and one Habibu Abubakar.

Daily Trust exclusively reported that the trio allegedly took turns to have carnal knowledge of the girl, a sachet water hawker, in one of their offices, which resulted into a six-month old pregnancy.

However, two of the suspects, Nawawi and Abubakar described the allegation as frame up with political undertones.

Also arrested was the state Coordinator of Freedom for Humanity, Comrade Hussaini for allegedly receiving some amount of money from the suspects to facilitate the withdrawal of the case from NAPTIP.

Daily Trust learnt that a Mercedes Benz car was recovered from the activist.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Muhammad Sadiq confirmed the arrest, promising to address the press after investigation.

The zonal commander of NAPTIP, Abubakar Abra also acknowledged receipt of a letter from the command, requesting transfer of the victim to them which they declined on ground that it was their mandate to prosecute the case because it involved minor.

The victim’s aunt, Hajiya Maryam Sokoto alleged threat to her life over her refusal ‘to let go of the case’

“I cannot let it go. They summoned me and offered me some money, but I refused to collect it. Now they are threatening my life,” she alleged.

She reiterated that she would not back down until justice was done to her niece.

