Sexual abuse: FIDA urges children to speak out

The International Federation of Women Lawyer (FIDA), has called on victims of sexual violence to desist from the habit of maintaining silence and speak out when ever they are abused by the men.

The Chairperson, Edo State Branch of FIDA, Ieyn Omoroguiwa, made the call on Wednesday in Benin during this year’s International Day against drug abuse and illicit drugs tittle , “Health for justice. Justice for health”.

She said FIDA is willing and available to take up any case of sexual violence and abuse against children, noting that Edo state government has enacted a law to address the development hence there is no reason to suffer in silence.

” We encourage children to speak up whenever there is issue of sexual violence or abuse against them. There is a law against it now in Edo state. We have several cases of sexual abuse which we are handling in Court and in a couple of months we will secure some convictions,”

She said as part of its measures to stem the menace of sexual violence and drug abuse in the state, FIDA has embarked on sensitization and awareness campaign to selected schools to educate pupils and students on it.

