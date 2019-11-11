Sex-for-marks: Investigative c’ttee submits report to UniAbuja authorities

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee investigating alleged sexual harassment of a female student of the University of Abuja by a professor and former dean of the Faculty of Agriculture has submitted its report to the disciplinary committee of the institution.

A member of the committee, who preferred anonymity, confided in our reporter yesterday that members of the disciplinary committee are looking into the matter in order to determine the next line of action.

He said the institution will not condone any form of harassment, adding that the disciplinary committee will determine the fate of the professor.

According to him, the university was united in ensuring the prosecution of the matter, saying no culprit would be spared if found culpable.

“In fact, as I speak to you, a report regarding the professor who is being investigated for alleged sexual harassment has been submitted to the disciplinary committee, ” he said.

He added “you should understand that the university management is not addressing the press yet on the matter because everyone has a strategy. The management wants to ensure that a thorough job is done,” he said.

When contacted, the acting Information Officer of the university, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, confirmed the submission of the committee’s report to the disciplinary committee via telephone interview with our reporter.

“Actually the investigative committee has submitted its report to the disciplinary committee, which is the highest decision making body of the institution. So whatever the disciplinary committee acts upon, that is final. And the professor himself has since been suspended, “ she said.

It would be recalled that a female student of the university had in July this year, alleged that a professor in the Department of Agriculture of the university allegedly demanded for sex in order to give her marks.

