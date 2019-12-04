Sex for marks: Ibadan Poly threatens to fire lecturers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Management of the Polytechnic, Ibadan on Wednesday warned that any lecturer of the institution found to be demanding sex for marks will be sacked.

The Deputy Rector of the institution, Mrs Abiodun Olubunmi Olubamiwa who stated this at a press conference heralding the 34th convocation of the institution held at administrative block of the institution said there is a staff disciplinary and students disciplinary committees to sanction anyone found guilty in sex scandal.

According to her, the achievements of the institution in recent time had outshined the challenges facing the school for the prompt intervention of the state government, unlike in the past.

“No culprit will go unpunished. In this institution, we are not used to covering any misdeeds,” she said.

“Anybody found guilty of such will be sacked. The students are free to report any of such allegations to the management and action will be taken against such person immediately,” she said.

