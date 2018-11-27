  1. Home
Sex-for-marks: Court denies OAU lecturer bail

A Federal High Court in Osogbo on Tuesday refused to grant bail to a former Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) lecturer, Professor Richard Akindele, charged with demanding sex to pass his student, Monica Osagie.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu in her ruling ordered Akindele to be remanded in Ilesa Prison until Dec. 17.

Onyetenu ordered the prosecution counsel from the ICPC to produce video evidence of the lecturer and his student having fun.

Earlier, ICPC Senior Legal Officer, Mr Kehinde Adetoye had prayed the court to deny the defendant bail on grounds that he will not appear for his trial when released.

Adetoye argued that the defendant had refused to turn up  at the ICPC office in Abuja after a written agreement to honour any invitation extended to him,  particularly on his return from abroad on a medical trip.

Defence Counsel, Mr Francis Omotosho, prayed the court to grant his client bail pending the final determination of the case.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lecturer was first arraigned before Justice Maureen Onyetenu on Nov. 19 by the ICPC on four counts of alteration of age and demanding sex to pass his student.


