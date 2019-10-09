Sex-for-Grades: UNILAG sets up panel to probe lecturers fingered in BBC documentary

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday set up a Panel headed by a Professor of Public Law and incumbent Dean of the Faculty of Law, Ayodele V. Atsenuwa, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against its lecturers, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Oladipo as well as other related cases.

Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences have been suspended by the University management following their involvement in a sex-for-grades documentary published on Monday by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) targeted at lecturers in some West African Universities who harass their students for sex in exchange for grades or marks.

BBC Africa Eye, had after interviewing several students who had been abused, sent undercover journalists posing as students to lecturers who were in the habit of harassing students sexually.

Dr. Boniface was caught on camera making sexual demands to offer admission to the undercover journalist who disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker while Dr. Samuel was also featured in the full version of the video making sexual advances towards her with the promise of helping her with her studies.

In addition to their suspension, the lecturers were also barred from the University academic areas until conclusion of the panel’s assignment.

A statement by the University’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Mrs. C. Taiwo Oloyede, clarified that the panel set up earlier to investigate the allegation of sexual harassment involving a Professor in the University in June 2018 still subsists and awaits further information that will aid in concluding the investigation.

Students and members of staff who have relevant information are however encouraged to come forward; noting that their protection is assured.

“We firmly reassure all our students, staff, alumni, parents and guardians that this matter will be tackled with every sense of responsibility, and the seriousness it deserves.

“The whole process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions will be meted out to anyone found culpable,” the statement reads.

