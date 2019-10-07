Sex-for-Grades: I was a victim of sexual abuse on campus – Fayemi’s wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Following BBC Africa Eye’s investigations in a documentary released on Monday titled: Sex-for-Grades, the First Lady of Ekiti state, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment during her university days.

This is coming after BBC Africa Eye released the video as part of its exclusive undercover investigation of sexual harassment in two West African universities – the University of Lagos and University of Ghana, Legon.

The documentary was screened to a select audience in Lagos including the representative of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Fayemi’s wife, among others.

Speaking further, Mrs. Fayemi however said she was lucky it didn’t go far “but it was extremely unpleasant.”

She challenged women to speak out saying the culture of silence “has endured for too long.”

According to her, as the Chairperson of Governors’ Wives, the forum would push for a political action in the 36 states to end the scourge.

She said what is missing has been the political will to end the menace, stressing that the problem affects everyone.

