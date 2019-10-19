Sex-for-Grades: Group wants severe sanctions on erring lecturers

ADVERTISEMENT

An advocacy group, “Sofadondo” has called on authorities in Nigeria’s universities to make regulations that prescribe severe sanctions on lecturers that have sex with students for marks.

Olamide Oni, the Abuja coordinator of the group, made the call on Saturday at a Dinner/Award presentation organised by the Student Union Government (SUG) of the University of Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oni said that the law was needed to curb the scourge of sexual abuses by lecturers in the country’s tertiary institutions.

“We need the voice of everyone and laws to stamp out this menace; we are calling on the authorities of Nigeria’s universities to ensure they put in place strict sanctions for perpetrators.

“Our citadel of learning must be the place where students are groomed and moulded for greater future.

“Lecturers and academic staff must conduct themselves in an appropriate manner at all times,” he appealed.

Oni said that the advocacy group was aware of the evil act going on in higher institutions and assured that it would do everything within legal means to end what he termed “the scourge”.

According to him, the group has over 400 members who have signed as a volunteer across 13 states of the federation” to spy and give information about perpetrators”.

He explained that the work of the group was based on three thematic areas; advocacy to propose sexual harassment law and to ensure they are implemented.

Others he said were sensitisation/awareness campaigns that engage school authorities and promotion of educational literary programmes/empowerment training for Nigeria schools.

On his part, the Secretary of the group’s Abuja chapter, Mr Ewhe Anthony, commended the courage of the BBC undercover journalist, Kiki Mordi, who exposed the evil act of sex-for- marks in higher institutions.

According to Anthony, the exposure of the evil act by the journalist showed that the advocacy group ‘Sofadondo’ was on the right track to end the menace.

“Within the three-compass set of the group, advocacy, campaign and education of the populace, it is a fight we believe we can win, but it is a matter of time.

“Evil can only last for a while but not forever,” he stressed. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App