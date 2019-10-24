Sex for grades: El’rufai orders Attorney General to prosecute A.B Umar

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El’rufai on Thursday said the sex for grade allegation against a staff of Kaduna State University, KASU would be fully investigated.

The Governor said the investigation and prosecution would be carried out by the Attorney General of the State.

Governor El’rufai who tweeted the update on his twitter handle few hours ago said the suspension of the staff by the university was the first step.

The Tweet read ” The suspension of Mr. Umar by KASU is the first step. He and 15 lecturers sacked by nearby ABU‎ Zaria for sexual harassment will be fully investigated & prosecuted by the Attorney General of Kaduna State. We must face evil & end this scourge in our state,”

It could be recalled that ‎on Wednesday KASU management set up a committee to investigate one of its staff known as A.B Umar Over alleged sex for grade allegation leveled against him

The allegations were made by a female graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who protested in KASU but it was gathered that the alleged harassment didn’t happened at KASU.

‎KASU’s Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Professor Abdullahi Ashafa, who chaired the meeting emphasised that the institution has zero tolerance for such behaviour by its staff .

