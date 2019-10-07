Sex-for-Grades documentary: UNILAG suspends Dr. Boniface, shuts down staff club

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the exposure in a 13-minute SexForGrades documentary published on Monday by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the management of University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Monday suspended Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts who was caught in a sting operation by the BBC.

Rising from an emergency meeting, the University management suspended Dr. Igbeneghu from work immediately and barred him from the University academic areas.

The management noted that the suspension subsists unless invited by a Panel constituted by the University to investigate the matter.

BBC Africa Eye, after interviewing several students who had been abused, sent undercover journalists posing as students to lecturers who were in the habit of harassing students.

Igbeneghu, who is the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, on his first meeting with one of the journalists who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker, commented on her appearance.

He revealed that there was a location inside the UNILAG Staff club known as ‘cold room’ where lecturers take female students for sexual pleasures.

On his final meeting with the journalist, he attempted to show her the ‘cold room’ experience by requesting a kiss.

BBC Africa Eye said that despite repeated requests, the lecturer failed to react to the allegations of sexual harassment.

The trending video chronicled cases of sexual harassment of female students by some lecturers in some West African Universities including University of Lagos.

A statement issued by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit of UNILAG, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede disclosed that the University Management has ordered the shutdown of the Staff Club ‘Cold Room’ mentioned in the documentary for further investigation.

“The so-called ‘Cold Room’ is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created which includes meetings, seminars and events,” the statement reads.

It assured members of the public that any other lecturer mentioned in the full version of the operation will also be suspended to ensure a proper investigation is carried out.

The statement further noted that “The University is embarrassed and dissociates itself totally from this act(s) and any inappropriate behaviour of staff with female students and vice versa.

“The University has a well-articulated ‘Policy on Sexual Harassment, Sexual and Romantic Relationships’. A copy of the University Sexual Harassment Policy was distributed to all members of staff and can also be obtained on the University website: https://unilag.edu.ng/wp-content/uploads/SEXUAL-HARRASMENT-UNILAG-COMMUNICATION-UNITS.pdf,”

“Various Committees over time have been set up to investigate reports received and those found guilty were sanctioned.

“To ensure our students are aware of the various opportunities for reporting any form of sexual harassment or misconduct towards them, the University organises an orientation programme for all new entrants sensitising them of the University’s zero-tolerance policy and acquainting them with the mechanisms for reporting.”

According to Mrs. Oloyede, the University Counselling Centre, Medical Centre and Division of Students’ Affairs, amongst other organs, have been well positioned to address complaints by students.

“The University encourages students who have evidence to come forward. They are assured of their anonymity and safety. As a reputable institution in Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa, we are highly embarrassed by these allegations and we will do all that is necessary to ensure that this menace is checked in our institution,” she said.

Nigerians have also launched attacks at the UNILAG senior lecturer on social media, calling on the University management to terminate his appointment; noting that sex-for-mark has become a common practice in Nigerian institutions.

It would be recalled that an embattled former lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Richard Iyiola Akindele was last year sentenced to two-years in prison for sexually molesting female students.

