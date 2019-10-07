Sex-for-grade: Revisit sexual harassment bill, Saraki urges Buhari, NASS

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the 9th National Assembly to revisit the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill passed by the 8th Senate.

Saraki was reacting to the recent Sex-for-grade documentary by BBC Tiger Eye.

“As a father, I’m appalled by the actions of lecturers captured in the #SexForGrades exposé. We cannot allow this sort of deplorable behaviour to fester.

I also urge the institutions to conduct robust investigations, not only on the accused but also for all other reports and complaints that come in. We need to believe victims and make institutions safer for our students. — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 7, 2019

“In 2016, my colleagues & I in the 8th Senate passed the “Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill” to prescribe a 5 year jail term for any lecturer, educationist or person in a position of authority in any tertiary institution in Nigeria found guilty of such conduct.

“I appeal to the 9th Senate & President Buhari to revisit this Bill so that we can implement the institutional reforms necessary to safeguard our children in educational institutions in the country.

“I also urge the institutions to conduct robust investigations not only on the accused but also for all other reports and complaints that come in. We need to believe victims and make institutions safer for our students,” Saraki said in a post on his official Twitter handle, @Bukolasaraki .

