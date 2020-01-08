Several insurgents killed after ambushing army commanders in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army yesterday confirmed an ambush by the Boko Haram insurgents on the convoy of the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Olusegun Adeniyi,on Monday.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement, said the attack occurred about two Kilometres to Auno in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said several insurgents were “decimated”; while two soldiers were wounded.

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

He said the commander was returning from Jakana where he visited troops’ location, following his earlier meeting at Auno with Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Iliyasu said the commander led the gallant troops of his convoy to engage the insurgents with superior fire power, subduing them “and thereafter assaulting the ambush site with his men thereby causing the criminal insurgents to flee the location in disarray.”

He said on January 6, 2020, some marauding elements of the Boko Haram insurgents laid and eventually sprung an ambush against the commander’s convoy.

He said the commander’s convoy came under the criminals ineffective and uncoordinated fire from anti-aircraft guns, machine guns, rocket propelled grenades and some of their foot soldiers.

He said: “Other senior military officers in the Theatre Commanders’ convoy at the time of the ambush include the Deputy Theatre Commander, Major General MG Ali; Brigadier General EI Eze, Brigadier General SI Igbinomwanya and Lt A.A. Tejuoso.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, several Boko Haram criminal insurgents were decimated. Additionally, 20 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one camouflage trouser, one Nigeria Police Force fragmental jacket, 2 AK 47 rifles and 3 AK 47 rifle magazines were captured from the fleeing insurgents.

“Thereafter, the Theatre Commander Major General Olusegun Adeniyi and his convoy continued their trip and have since returned safely to the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri.

“Regrettably, two soldiers were wounded in action during the encounter. The Wounded soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility and are responding positively to treatment.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App